There goes September 18.

With Canelo-Plant getting pushed back to November and DAZN’s proposed Mikey Garcia card falling apart, the coveted Mexican Independence Day Weekend fight date was owned lock, stock, and barrel by Showtime’s attractive title unification clash between unbeaten super bantamweight world champions Brandon “Heartbreaker” Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 KOs) and Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton Jr. (19-0, 8 KOs) from the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, Figueroa announced on social media that he has contracted COVID and the fight is postponed.

Figueroa wrote: My fight will be postponed till further notice as I tested positive for covid and so did my team/family.

I’ve worked so hard for this fight and was so close to finishing camp strong but unfortunately, there was nothing more I could’ve done. I tried to let it pass and still manage to fight but I wasn’t feeling too well and especially being the last 2 weeks leading to my fight which are the most crucial.

I just want to say thank you to all my fans and supporters, this is a fight I don’t want to let slip and I will come back stronger than ever. I’m gonna recover from this and come back and finish what I came to do and bring that belt back home.

In the meantime, I’m gonna continue and try to maintain myself in fight shape as my next fight date will be announced soon. I got to look after my health but my fighting spirit will never leave. Those of you that know Team Figueroa know that we never back down from a fight.