Three of the four bouts on this Saturday’s Holyfield-Belfort card at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, are celebrity matches. However, the clash between WBA #4 super featherweight Jono Carroll (19-2-1, 5 KOs) and WBA #7 Andy Vences (23-2-1, 12 KOs) has world title ramifications. Carroll-Vences has now taken on even more significance with the WBA upgrading the bout to a world title eliminator. The bout is pick’em at several sportsbooks.
Oh so that’s the trick? Get rid of the interim titles and then turn every other fight into an eliminator?
impressive, there is one real fight on this circus of a card