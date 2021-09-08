Three of the four bouts on this Saturday’s Holyfield-Belfort card at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, are celebrity matches. However, the clash between WBA #4 super featherweight Jono Carroll (19-2-1, 5 KOs) and WBA #7 Andy Vences (23-2-1, 12 KOs) has world title ramifications. Carroll-Vences has now taken on even more significance with the WBA upgrading the bout to a world title eliminator. The bout is pick’em at several sportsbooks.