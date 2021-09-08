It’s been a hell of a September with COVID knocking out the biggest fight each weekend. David Benavidez (Sept 4), Oscar de la Hoya (Sept 11), and Brandon Figueroa (Sept 18). Hopefully we can get to the Sept 25 Joshua-Usyk clash with no more problems.

Just two be clear, fight fans buying Holyfield-Belfort on FITE.tv will have a choice between two audio feeds. The main Triller broadcast will have Jim Lampley and Shawn Porter calling the action. Former President Donald Trump’s boxing commentary will be on an alternate audio feed available on FITE.tv.

Looks like Snoop Dogg isn’t coming to Florida where he’d be in trouble for sparking one up on the air.

Game of Thrones star and “2018 World’s Strongest Man” Thor Bjornsson returns to the ring next Saturday at the Sport Society in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Thor takes on Devon Larratt, who is considered one of the best arm wrestlers of all time. This is Thor’s third time in the ring following exhibition bouts with pro boxers Steven Ward and Simon Vallily earlier this year.

Also on the Dubai card is WBC #14, WBA #15, IBF #15 heavyweight Martin Bakole (16-1, 12 KOs) against Haruna Osumanu (11-2, 7 KOs).

Top Rank has inked a four-year multimedia agreement with ESPN KNOCKOUT, which is available in 25 Spanish-speaking territories. ESPN KNOCKOUT airs a lot of great fights not available in the U.S. What we really need to do is this deal in reverse and get ESPN KNOCKOUT fights up here on ESPN+.