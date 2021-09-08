Professional boxing returns to the Greater Pittsburgh area Saturday night, September 18, as Gionta Management presents “Murrysville Madness” at Murrysville SportZone in Murrysville, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh junior lightweight Matt “Sweet Child” Conway (19-2, 8 KOs) will headline in the eight round main event against an opponent to be finalized. In the six round co-feature, super middleweight Kiante Irving (9-0, 9 KOs), a 2018 National Golden Gloves Champion, plans to keep his perfect pro record intact against Antonio Louis Hernandez (5-11-3, 3 KOs). Also, lightweight Ryizeemmion “The Humble Beast” Ford (5-1-0, 3 KOs) steps up in his first scheduled six-rounder versus an opponent to be determined.