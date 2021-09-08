September 8, 2021
Boxing News

Boxing back in Pittsburgh

Professional boxing returns to the Greater Pittsburgh area Saturday night, September 18, as Gionta Management presents “Murrysville Madness” at Murrysville SportZone in Murrysville, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh junior lightweight Matt “Sweet Child” Conway (19-2, 8 KOs) will headline in the eight round main event against an opponent to be finalized. In the six round co-feature, super middleweight Kiante Irving (9-0, 9 KOs), a 2018 National Golden Gloves Champion, plans to keep his perfect pro record intact against Antonio Louis Hernandez (5-11-3, 3 KOs). Also, lightweight Ryizeemmion “The Humble Beast” Ford (5-1-0, 3 KOs) steps up in his first scheduled six-rounder versus an opponent to be determined.

Krasniqi-Boesel Kickoff Press Conference
Boxing Buzz

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>