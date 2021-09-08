Light heavyweight contenders Robin Krasniqi (51-6, 19 KOs) and Dominic Bösel (31-2, 12 KOs) faced off in the kick-off press conference for their final WBA world title eliminator on October 9 at the GETEC Arena in Magdeburg, Germany. Krasniqi surprisingly knocked out Bösel in round three of their WBA interim title fight 12 months ago, however, WBA has since been phased out interim belts. Krasniqi’s IBO belt will be on the line.

Robin Krasniqi: “I have enjoyed every second as world champion since the win in October 2020. I’ve fulfilled my big dream and nobody can take it away from me. It’s my greatest success and it took a long time, but I never gave up and always working towards the big and only goal! Even now, I’m highly motivated again!”

Dominic Bösel: “This situation is serious, I have to win convincingly. After the first fight, I was deeply disappointed but I analyzed myself. The mistakes prior to and in the last bout have been recognized and remedied.”

The bout will air on “Das Erste” ARD, Germany’s national television channel.