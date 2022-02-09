The fight between heavyweight contenders Tony Yoka and Martin Bakole has been rescheduled for May 14 at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. Their originally scheduled January 15 bout was postponed due to COVID restrictions. Yoka has a chance to fight Filip Hrgovic in an IBF heavyweight eliminator, but Bakole protested to the IBF saying he still has a deal to face Yoka and therefore Yoka isn’t available to take the fight with Hrgovic. The IBF ruled in favor of Bakole.

Yoka sent a chilling message to Bakole on Instagram: