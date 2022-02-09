By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Unified WBA, WBO, IBF, and WBC franchise lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos has responded to WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney’s father Bill Haney’s suggestion that Kambosos should make his first defense of the championship in the USA and not Australia. “I fought in England, Greece, Malaysia, New Zealand, and four times in America to become world champion,” Kambosos tweeted. “I earned my stripes while some of these boys with bigger egos than accolades can’t even go to another American state to fight, let alone 8000 miles down under. How embarrassing.”

* * *

Still no official announcement for the super welterweight clash between Tim Tszyu and Terrell Gausha on the March 19 Charlo-Castano card in Los Angeles. However, Tszyu’s manager Glen Jennings dropped a big hint on Australian radio. “Contractually we can’t totally confirm it because PBC, it’s their show, so they are scheduled to make an announcement this week. Obviously, they have other schedules and other fights that they don’t want to muddy the waters on…the guy that Tim’s fighting is a terrific fighter, former Olympian.” He also stated that Tszyu’s fight will be the Charlo-Castano co-feature.