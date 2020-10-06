Olympic gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov (9-0, 5 KOs) will face former unified champion Julius Indongo (23-2, 12 KOs) for the IBF Intercontinental welterweight title on November 27 behind closed doors at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida, live on DAZN. Indongo represents a major step up in class for Yeleussinov, having taken on Terence Crawford for the undisputed super lightweight title in August 2017 as the unified IBF and WBA champion.

In the main event, bitter rivals Daniel Jacobs and Gabe Rosado clash in a true grudge match at super middleweight.