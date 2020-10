ShoBox Weights from Mohegan Sun

Charles Conwell 154 vs. Wendy Toussaint 153

Janelson Figueroa Bocachica 146.5 vs. Nicklaus Flaz 146.5

Brandun Lee 144 vs. Jimmy Williams 143.75 Venue: Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT (no spectators)

Promoter: Tony Holden Productions

TV: Showtime Yeleussinov to face Indongo on Nov 27 Dubois-Joyce to lands on Nov 28th

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.