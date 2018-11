WBA super flyweight champion Khalid Yafai (25-0, 15 KOs) was lucky to retain his title with a twelve round unanimous decision over Israel Gonzalez (23-3, 10 KOs) on Saturday at Casino de Monte Carlo, Monte Carlo, Monaco. It was a flat performance by Yafai. He struggled to get untracked against Gonzalez, who mostly outworked and outboxed him. Yafai upped the pressure late, but the wide scores of 117-111, 116-112, 116-112 seemed overly generous.