In a non-title fight, current WBA cruiserweight champion in recess Denis Lebedev (32-2, 23 KOs) scored a workmanlike twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Oregonian Mike Wilson (19-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday at the elegant Casino de Monte Carlo in Monte Carlo, Monaco. The 39-year-old Lebedev looked to be on his way to stopping Wilson after a big round four, but Wilson hung tough and the fight went the full distance. Scores were 117-111, 119-109, 119-109.