Lightweight Karl Dargan of Philadelphia (19-1, 9 KOs) notched his second victory since returning to the ring, winning by UD over Moises Delgadillo of Mexico (17-18-2, 9 KOs). Scores were all 78-73.

Heavyweight Evgeny Tishchenko of Russia (3-0, 2 KO) stopped Christian Mariscal of Tijuana, Mexico (11-2, 5 KOs) at 1:38 of round two. A right hook finished the job.