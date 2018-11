WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (14-0, 11 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over former champ Jean Pascal (33-6-1, 20 KOs) on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Bivol methodically punished Pascal from the get-go. Pascal kept it interesting with his wild aggression, but Bivol cruised to a 117-111, 119-109, 119-109 win.