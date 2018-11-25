Featherweight contender Christopher “Pitufo” Díaz (24-1, 16 KOs) won by KO at 1:08 of the first round after sending David Berna (17-6, 16 KOs) to the canvas with a hard left hook ending the action on Saturday night at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino in San Juan, Puerto Rico.



WBO Latino featherweight titleholder Luis Lebrón (14-0-1, 7 KOs) beat Luis May (21-11-1, 8 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision with the three judges each scoring 100-90. Lebron dominated May all the way.

Unbeaten lightweight Joseph Adorno (11-0, 10 KOs) won by TKO at 1:42 of the fourth round. Luis Gerardo Ávila (6-15-3, 3 KOs) went down and the referee stopped the bout. The Mexican went to the canvas two times in round one.

Unbeaten super featherweight Henry Lebrón (7-0, 5 KOs) beat Mark Szoros (5-5, 3 KOs) by TKO at 1:53 of round one. Szoros went down three times before the fight was stopped by the referee.