Late sub heavyweight Michael Hunter (16-1, 11 KOs) scored an impressive ninth round KO over 6’8 Alexander Ustinov (34-3, 25 KOs). A dull fight erupted in round eight when Hunter dropped the lumbering Ustinov, who barely made it out of the round. The end came in round nine when Hunter floored Ustinov again. Time was 1:52.

Olympic gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov (5-0, 3 KOs) blew away Marcos Mojica (16-3-2, 12 KOs) in a welterweight clash. Yeleussinov dropped Mojica twice in round two and got the stoppage after another knockdown in round three.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Fanlong Meng (14-0, 9 KOs) won when Frank Buglioni (22-4-1, 16 KOs) suffered a cut over his right eye and the bout was stopped.