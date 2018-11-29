By Robert Coster

The WBA has ordered its super-flyweight champion Kalid Yafai to defend his title against the #1 challenger Norberto “Meneito” Jimenez. Yafai must face Jimenez in the next 90 days. Promoters have 30 days to come to an agreement, otherwise the fight will go to a purse bid. Yafai is unbeaten in 25 fights with 15 KOs. Jimenez has a deceptive record of 29-8-4, 16 KOs, but Jimenez hasn’t lost a fight in 7 years. In December 2014, the Dominican fought then world Champion Kohei Kono in Japan and was deprived from winning the title because of a point taken away by the referee — the fight ended in a draw. For his part, Yafai is just off a tougher than expected fight with Israel Gonzalez.