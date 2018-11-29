Boxing’s longest reigning world champion Adonis Stevenson and undefeated, mandatory challenger Oleksandr Gvozdyk faced off Thursday at the final press conference ahead of Stevenson’s 10th defense of his WBC light heavyweight title Saturday from Videotron Center in Quebec City. The fight will air live on Showtime. Here is what Stevenson and Gvozdyk had to say Thursday at Chateau Bonne Entente in Quebec City:



Adonis Stevenson: “I’m looking for the knockout. That’s just my mentality and the way that I train. Sugar [Hill Steward] trains me to think that way but I can also go 12 rounds, it’s not a problem. I know that if he makes a mistake, I’m going to catch him. He only has to slip up once in 12 rounds. One mistake, one punch. That’s all it’s going to take. I’m ready. I know I can punch and it’s 12 rounds. I just need one punch. Just one. I’m going to catch him and the night will be over.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk: “I’m not worried about what the bookmakers say. It doesn’t mean anything that they think I am the favorite. I try to stay focused on the things that I need to be focused on, not what the bookmakers think. The further this fight goes, the better my chances are. My height, my movement and my patience will win me this fight.”