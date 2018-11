WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is a -170 favorite to defeat former unified champ Tyson Fury +140 on Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Over/Under is 9.5 rounds. Over -160, Under +115.

Meanwhile in Quebec City, WBC interim light heavyweight beltholder Oleksander Gvozdyk is -180 to dethrone long-reigning WBC champ and local hero Adonis Stevenson +150.

Odds courtesy of Bovada.