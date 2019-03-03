Unbeaten WBA #12, WBC #13, IBF #13 super lightweight Subriel Matias (13-0, 13 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Wilberth López (23-11, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Coliseo Tomás Dones in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.



Unbeaten super lightweight Jovanie “Lobito” Santiago (12-0, 8 KOs) won by seven round technical decision over former world title challenger Ivan Cano (25-9-2, 15 KOs). The bout was stopped by the referee in round seven due to a cut suffered by Santiago that was caused by an accidental headbutt. Scores were 68-65 twice and 67-66.

Unbeaten bantamweight Jonathan “Bum Bum” Lopez (6-0, 4 KOs) knocked out Leonardo Reyes (8-18, 3 KOs) in round seven.

Unbeaten lightweight Steven “The Punisher” Ruidiaz (5-0, 4 KOs), a boxer mentored by Felix “Tito” Trinidad, outpointed Jeffrey Ramos (5-4, 2 KOs) over six by scores of 60-54 across the board.

Unbeaten super middleweight Bryan Tanco (7-0, 6 KOs) topped Jaime “El Indio” Barbosa (19-16, 9 KOs) over six by scores of 60-54 3x.