By Ricardo Ibarra

Rebounding from his lone professional defeat, cruiserweight Mike “White Delight” Wilson (20-1, 9 KOs) claimed a seventh round TKO victory over Tijuana, Mexico’s German Perez (11-4-3, 3 KOs) on Saturday night at the Jackson County Expo in his hometown of Central Point, Oregon. Wilson, currently ranked #15 by the WBA, steadily broke down Perez over six rounds, dropping him once before the fight was stopped by the corner at the start of the seventh.

Wilson employed a workman-like attack in the early rounds, working patiently behind his jab and following up with sharp right hands and hooks to the mid-section, slowly stepping up his work-rate as the fight went on. In the third, Wilson tagged his opponent with a few jarring right hands as Perez decided to stand and trade, rocking him back to the ropes where he continued to drill him with a vicious body assault.

In the fourth round, a heavy right to the torso buckled Perez and had him in serious trouble, but the Mexican fighter proved to be a tough competitor, hanging on and firing back. A cut opened up over the left eye of Perez in the fifth as Wilson peppered him with crisp one-twos.

Wilson upped his aggression in the sixth round, pressing in close and snapping back the head of Perez with solid straight right hands. The pace continued in the round with Wilson teeing off repeatedly. Late in the round a massive right hand to the head left Perez wobbling momentarily before he finally fell to the canvas. He made it up and was allowed to continue by the referee with seconds to go in the round, but the bell sounded before Wilson could inflict any more damage. Perez’ corner wisely made the decision to throw in the towel at the start of the seventh round, awarding Wilson the TKO win.

The victory was the twentieth career win for Wilson and his first since suffering his only professional defeat last November—a twelve round decision loss to former world title holder Denis Lebedev in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Perez, meanwhile, suffers his third straight loss.

Rounding out the undercard were four fights featuring some notable up and coming young regional fighters. In the semi-main event, rising Jr. lightweight prospect Victor Morales, Jr. (10-0, 6 KOs), of Vancouver, Washington, scored an impressive first round TKO win over tough journeyman Phillip Adyaka (7-14, 4 KOs). Morales had Adyaka down twice before the bout was called at 1:30 of the initial round.

Bend, Oregon’s Chris Johnson (3-0, 1 KO) defeated the pro debuting Ian King (0-1), of Portland, in a welterweight contest, scoring a first round stoppage win. Fighting out of a southpaw stance, the rangy Johnson tagged Gonzalez repeatedly from the start, working from the outside and smacking his opponent with right hooks and straight lefts. In the second round, after Johnson had landed with a quick barrage, the referee stepped in and waved it off. The end came at :30 of the second round.

Medford, Oregon’s own Abraham Martin (3-0, 3 KOs) had to overcome some early adversity to claim a first round knockout win over Portland’s Johnny James (0-1), an MMA fighter who was making his pro debut. James opened up early and had Martin in trouble, dishing out some heavy punishment on the local fighter. But a small break due to Martin’s mouthpiece falling out gave him a small reprieve. He was able to get his bearings and rally back, clubbing James with a right hand late in the round that sent him to the canvas. James made it to his feet, but the referee made the decision to wave it off. The end came at 2:26 of the opening round. The bout was contested in the cruiserweight division.

Adding his fifth consecutive victory within the distance, undefeated Cris Reyes (6-0, 5 KOs), of Renton, Washington, scored a second-round knockout win over Vancouver, Washington’s Abdul Kamara (0-1), in a welterweight fight. Reyes came out working behind his jab and stepping in with clean hooks to the head and body. In the second round he upped the pressure and deposited Kamara on the deck with a right hand. Moments later he sent Kamara down for one last time before the referee called it at 1:18 of the second round.

The card was promoted by White Delight Promotions. Their next event is scheduled for this September.