In the latest chapter in the boxing rivalry between Mexico and the Philippines, featherweight John “Disaster” Gemino (19-11-1, 9 KOs) landed a left hook to the chin of Carlos “Chinito” Ornelas (23-2, 12 KOs) to knock him out at 42 seconds of the seventh round on Saturday night at the Centro de Eventos in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico. Ornelas had Gemini hurt several times in the fight before getting laid out in sudden fashion.

In the co-feature, flyweights Maximino “Max” Flores (25-4-2, 17 KOs) and Dewayne Beamon (17-1-2, 11 KOs) battled to an eight round draw. Scores were 78-73 and 76-76 twice.

Featherweight Sergio “Chirino” Sánchez (11-1, 6 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Julio Alberto “Sexy Boy” Robles (15-10-2, 4 KOs).

Female bantamweight Gabriela “Bonita” Sánchez (7-2) took a six round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Paulette “Heredera” Valenzuela (8-1, 3 KOs) by scores of 57-56, 58-55, 58-55. Sanchez knocked down Valenzuela in round five.

Also, super featherweight Rene Miranda (10-0-1, 4 KO) won by split decision over Saúl “Piloto” González (5-2, 3 KOs) and unbeaten female super bantamweight Melissa Esquivel (9-0, 4 KOs) scored a first round KO over Arlete Martínez (5-8).