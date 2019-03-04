Heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, who turns 40 this month, says he’s not slowing down. “Every heavyweight out there should know that I still have it at 40. Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, I’m ready,” he proclaimed after a tougher than anticipated bout with Christian Hammer on Saturday night in Brooklyn.

“The fight wasn’t what I was expecting,” said Ortiz (31-1, 26 KOs). “It was a hard fight and my corner really had to work with me. It was a hard fight. After I got the rhythm, I heated up a little bit…I fought a fight that I hadn’t for years, which is box and work. So I’m not disappointed I didn’t knock him out. I showed some of my boxing skills tonight.”