By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is still hopeful that a bout with WBC #13 Derek Chisora can still happen. “Joseph Parker has shown he is willing to fight anyone, anywhere, any time on the right deal, but the terms have to be fair. No, Haye disregards those facts,” said Parker’s promoter David Higgins.

“I think they thought they could get an unfair advantage again by leaving Joe with a jet-lagged, short camp. That’s not going to happen under my watch. The message to British boxing is ‘fight fair.’ Derek Chisora should give Joseph a fair and decent camp. We’ll fight Chisora anywhere, anytime, but we want at least a nine or 10-week camp, and fair terms.”