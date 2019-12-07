IBF #14, WBA #15 welterweight Mykal Fox (22-1, 5 KOs) outpointed Johnny Arellano (10-2, 9 KOs) over eight rounds on Friday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The 6’4 Fox outboxed Arellano and dropped him in round five to win 78-73, 80-71, 80-71.

WBA #10 super bantamweight Marcus Bates (11-1-1, 8 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Francisco Pedroza (13-9-2, 7 KOs). Bates dropped Pedroza in round eight. Scores were 78-73, 80-71, 80-71.

Undefeated super middleweight Kalvin “Hot Sauce” Henderson (12-0-1, 8 KOs) was lucky to salvage an eight round draw with Genc Pllana (7-1-1, 4 KOs). The unorthodox Plana was deservedly ahead 79-73 one one card, but the other two judges had it 76-76, 76-76.