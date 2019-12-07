By Brad Snyder/The Undercard

Janelson Bocachica 147.8 vs. Luis Florez 144.4

Eric Walker 157 vs. Damian Bonelli 157.8

Basil Nasser 125.2 vs. Charles Clark 130

Tommy Washington 258.2 vs. Antonio Robertson 254.4

Kevin White 144 vs. Joel Berman 144

Marlon Harrington 161 vs. Salome Torres (will weigh in later)

Best of Tomorrow 9 is Saturday December 7, 2019 at Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave, Dearborn Michigan. Doors open at 7. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.