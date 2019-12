Weights from Foxwoods Peter Manfredo Jr. 173 vs. Milton Nunez 176

Irvin Gonzalez 129 vs. Omar Etheridge 132

Nathan Martinez 121 vs. Yeuri Andujar 121

Marcia Agripino 127 vs. Michelle Cook 130

Joseph Goss 144 vs. Matt Probin 148

Carlos Ojeda-Perez 140 vs. DelQuan Dennis 140 Venue: Foxwoods Resort, Mashantucket, Connecticut

Promoter: CES Boxing

