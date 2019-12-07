Former NABF heavyweight champ Daniel “The Mountain” Martz (19-8, 16 KOs) anialated Richard Carmack (15-15, 12 KOs) Friday night in the scheduled 8 round main event at Salem University’s T. Edward Davis Arena in Salem, West Virginia. 6’7, 250 pounds, Martz used his superior size and reach to keep Carmack on the outside with a stiff jab early before landing a vicious right hand to the body dropping Carmack midway into the opening stanza. Once Carmack arose on shaky legs, referee Cranston Johnson halted the onslaught at 1:51 of the first round.

In the co feature, heavyweight Keith Barr (20-12, 8 KOs) won a four round unanimous decision over Anthony Trotter (3-7). Scores were 39-37 on all cards. No knockdowns were recorded.

In other action, welterweight Cody Wilson (7-2, 5KOs) stopped a game but overmatched Jordan Zlacki (2-2, 1KO). After Wilson dominated throughout, Zlacki’s corner threw in the towel prompting referee Matt Jones to waive off the fight at 1:51 in the 3rd round.

In addition, lightweight Johnny Spell (2-0, 2 KOs) outclassed Phillip Ryan Carroll (1-1, 1 KO) from the opening bell before referee Cranston Johnson stopped the bout at 1:16 of round one.

Lastly, Samantha Pill (5-1, 1 KO) won a 4 round unanimous decision over Kayla Williams (0-4-1). Scores were 39-37 and 40-36 (twice).

The 10 bout Pro-Am card was promoted by No Holds Barr Promotions.