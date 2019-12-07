By Joe Koizumi

Unheralded underdog, JBC#8 Kosuke Saka (20-5, 17 KOs) impressively dethroned WBO#3 Japanese super-father champ Masaru Sueyoshi (19-2-1, 11 KOs) by a stunning stoppage at 1:30 of the sixth round on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Sueyoshi, a taller titlist making his fifth defense, wasn’t sharp and speedy as usual only to yield the initiative to the onrushing challenger from the outset. After the first half, the open scoring system indicated the unexpected challenger leading: 50-45 twice and 49-46. The sixth saw Saka turn aggressive, connecting solid and effective combinations to drop Sueyoshi onto the ropes, when the Ghanan referee Biney Martin promptly declared a halt to save the ex-champ.