By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

Super welterweight Blair “The Flair” Cobb (16-1-1, 10 KOs) out of Philadelphia, PA, dropped Dallas’ former world champ Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (27-3-3, 18 KOs) three times, once in round one and twice in round two to win going away with the unanimous decision 97-90 twice and 96-91 on Saturday night at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cobb used quick feet and a powerful left hand to dart in and out of the bigger Hooker all night. Cobb, a southpaw, landed his right hand and then followed up with two more punches as Hooker went down to score the first knockdown in round one. In round two, Cobb scored his second knockdown with a straight left through the guard and later in the round, Cobb landed another left and then a right that put Hooker down for the third time in the fight in as many rounds.

Hooker could never land his powerful right hand to change the complexion of the fight as Cobb used lateral movement and the whole ring to keep Hooker off balance. Cobb, though, landed the bigger, cleaner shots when they did exchange that seemingly left Hooker frustrated. A clash of heads in round six, forced referee Laurence Cole to send Cobb to see the doctor with a gash over his left eye. Cobb was able to continue and clearly wasn’t missing much.

In a valiant effort, Hooker went to the final bell and was on the attack to the very end, but it was Cobb’s night after taking the huge early lead with the three knockdowns. It was an emotional camp for Hooker who lost a loved one early on and then his dear friend and photographer Stacey M Snyder as camp was winding down. Snyder was Hooker’s photographer from the beginning of his career and a like a second mother. Hooker had dedicated the fight to Snyder and a ten count was performed in the ring prior to the fight.