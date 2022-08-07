By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In a WBA welterweight eliminator, the rising star from Grand Prairie, Texas, Vergil Ortiz Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) put on a show for his hometown fans dropping the awkward and slick Michael McKinson (22-1, 2 KOs) from the United Kingdom in round eight and again in round nine to score the TKO in the scheduled twelve at Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, streamed live on DAZN and promoted by Golden Boy Promotions. Ortiz Jr. retained his WBO International title with the huge win and now his hoping for his long awaited world title shot.

In the first two rounds, Ortiz Jr. tried to time the complicated southpaw from the UK, who used various unorthodox angles. By the third round, Ortiz Jr. found his mark and landed powerful combos to the head and body and found his uppercuts available. The fourth round, Ortiz Jr. was on the attack and again landed big shots as McKinson stayed in the pocket and tried to counter and did so on occasion. In rounds five through seven, Ortiz Jr. slowed the pace and was picking his spots landing an occasional combo as McKinson was difficult to hit at times. But in round eight, Ortiz Jr. landed a left hook to the body that finally put McKinson on the canvas. And then the end came early in round nine as Ortiz Jr. dropped McKinson again and although he got to his feet he was on the retreat. McKinson’s corner threw in the towel and referee Laurence Cole stopped the fight at 27 seconds of round nine.

Ortiz Jr. has been out of the ring for almost a year to the day, after stopping cross-town rival Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker last August in this same arena. But 2022 has been a rough year for the Grand Prairie native who was scheduled to fight McKinson this past March in Los Angeles before being diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, defined by the CDC as “a serious medical condition that can be fatal or result in permanent disability.”

It was a frustrating time for the 24-year-old and his team led by his father, Vergil Ortiz Sr. It was also supposed to be the first fight with new trainer Manny Robles after leaving Robert Garcia late last year. Robles led Andy Ruiz to the heavyweight title against Anthony Joshua, before losing in the rematch.

Oscar De La Hoya, the promoter of Ortiz Jr., told Fightnews.com® at weigh-ins Friday that he is doing everything he can to get him his long-coveted title shot against either Terence “Bud” Crawford or Errol Spence Jr. Ortiz Jr. has been the WBO #1 to Crawford’s title for a very long time, who was ringside and has stated he would fight Ortiz Jr. if the Spence fights fell through. Ortiz Jr. told Crawford in the ring, he will be ready when the opportunity comes.

“We have plans to take Vergil and force Vergil to fight everybody, by being the mandatory, by forcing him through the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, we just got to force them to fight, De La Hoya said. “And that’s what Vergil does is fight. So eventually the champions have to face him, there is no running away from Vergil. So that is the route we are going to take, he is #1 in the world with everybody, so once Crawford and Spence fight, Vergil gets the winner.”

Ortiz Jr. was happy to hear things are moving forward with his chance to fight for the welterweight title.

“It’s exciting, it’s exciting just to see how far things are going and I’m going to take it all the way,” Ortiz Jr. told Fightnews.com® after hitting the scales Friday.

On the potential scenario that Spence-Crawford falls apart, De La Hoya was ready to put Ortiz Jr. in with either champ, which Ortiz Jr. was happy to hear.

“I’m ready too and I’m glad I have his full confidence, so we’ll have to see what happens and whatever happens we’ll make the most out of it,” Ortiz Jr. said.

After tonight’s big victory, time will tell if the Golden Boy has the golden touch and Ortiz Jr. can get his crack at his first world title shot. He definitely deserves it after tonight’s performance.