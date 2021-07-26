Featherweight Leigh Wood (24-2, 14 KOs) believes that Golden Boy, promoter of WBA featherweight champion Xu Can (18-2, 3 KOs), made a mistake by choosing him as their latest defense Saturday on DAZN.

“I’m coming to win,” said Wood. “I’m not just coming to fight for a world title. I don’t want to be remembered as the kid that boxed for a world title. I want to win the world title. People can congratulate me on this fight after I win.

“I’ve proved that I’m way above domestic level and that my power is too much for these kids. It is a big jump from domestic level to world title level but I’m confident in my ability and I’m confident in my power.

“Xu Can’s best attribute is his punch volume. He throws a lot of punches. He doesn’t take a good shot. When he gets clipped his head is all over the shop. He’s not boxed anyone that can dig like I can – in my opinion. I’m going to be giving him questions that he’s not answered before. I’m bringing a lot more than what he’s seen before.

“At the same time, he’s going to be doing the same to me. He’s going to be throwing a lot of shots at my head. I’m going to have to be smart and super fit. I’m excited about it and I’m going to rise to the challenge. I’m extremely confident.

“Ben (trainer Ben Davison) doesn’t get it wrong. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him get it wrong. You have to take away a fighter’s best attributes. Can’s best attribute is his volume. I think he’s got the record for the most punches thrown in 12 rounds. We have to take that away from him.

“I’m going to go out there and stick to the game plan, and I believe I’ll get the job done. I’m surprised that him and his team Golden Boy have specifically asked for me. Be careful what you wish for. They’ve made a mistake picking me.”