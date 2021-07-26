Golden Boy Promotions has announced David Tetreault will step into the role of Chief Business Officer and Equity Partner. He joins existing partners Bernard Hopkins and Eric Gomez. Tetreault will strategically drive in all TV and streaming licensing deals, media, entertainment, marketing, communications, corporate development, sponsorships and co-manage all financial aspects of the company.
In addition to Tetreault’s promotion, Golden Boy long-time team member Marco Pelayo has also been promoted. Pelayo, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer.
I really hope that GBP can keep on building or rather rebuilding. It seems that many of the fighters on their roster have either been dumped by the company or weren’t happy and left the company the main one being the cash cow Canelo.
If Oscar wants to get high with hookers, wear fishnet stockings and play with utensils – it has nothing to do with nothing. Its just continuing to kick a man while he’s down at this point. I see Oscar getting in shape and talks of getting back in the ring, at 48. Thats an inspiration and something for him to be proud of.
NJ: Exactly. Agreed brutha. Restucturing a company means that shit wasnt working right and needed to be fixed. Kudos to Oscar for not only seeing that but accepting it! I hope he can rebuild his brand and create another elite stable.