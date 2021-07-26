Golden Boy Promotions has announced David Tetreault will step into the role of Chief Business Officer and Equity Partner. He joins existing partners Bernard Hopkins and Eric Gomez. Tetreault will strategically drive in all TV and streaming licensing deals, media, entertainment, marketing, communications, corporate development, sponsorships and co-manage all financial aspects of the company.

In addition to Tetreault’s promotion, Golden Boy long-time team member Marco Pelayo has also been promoted. Pelayo, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer.