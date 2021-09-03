September 3, 2021
Boxing News

Women’s 140lb tournament announced

Matchroom Boxing, in partnership with DiBella Entertainment, have announced a mini-tournament to determine an undisputed female super lightweight champion. WBC champ Chantelle Cameron (14-0, 8 KOs), IBF champ “Merciless” Mary McGee (27-3, 15 KOs), and WBA champ “KO Mequinonoag” Kali Reis (18-7-1, 5 KOs) are all onboard. With the WBO crown currently vacant, Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (8-2, 0 KOs) was added as the fourth combatant.

Dates and venues for Cameron vs. McGee and Reis vs. Camara will be announced shortly. DAZN will air the fights.

>