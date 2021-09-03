Saracho back in action Saturday WBO #15 world ranked lightweight Jesus Saracho (9-0, 7 KOs) of Guanajuato, Mexico returns to the ring Saturday in Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico. The talented local favorite Saracho will take on late replacement Rodolfo Rudy Flores (14-4, 6 KOs) in a 10 round non-title bout. Saracho won the vacant WBA/NABA and WBO Latino lightweight titles this past July 3rd unanimously decisioning countryman Edwing Davilla (21-1, 13 KOs). The event will be promoted by Miguel Angel Ruiz Valencia (Latin Boy Promotions) and Makina Boxing Promotions (Courtney Frye/CEO). Women's 140lb tournament announced Fulton shifts train camp to Las Vegas

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

