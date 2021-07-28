WBA #14 Mike “White Delight” Wilson (21-1, 10 KOs) will face WBA #6 heavyweight Michael “The Bounty” Hunter (19-1-1, 13 KOs) for the WBA Continental Americas title and a WBA title eliminator main event on August 3. The site of the event will be the historic Madison Square Garden (MSG) Theater in New York City. Their original June date in Miami was scrapped when the lightweight championship clash between champion Teofimo Lopez and challenger George Kambosos Jr. was postponed after Lopez tested positive for coronavirus.

The new date now opens up an opportunity for both Wilson and Hunter to shine on FITE and the Triller app platform at the historic MSG on the first installment of the new monthly series by Triller titled “TrillerVerz.”

Wilson a decorated amateur, showed he could fight at the next level when stepped up in class versus former world champion Denis Lebedev a few years back. He fought valiantly in that his only professional defeat by respectable decision. He will now look to make a name for himself by upsetting Hunter knowing a win could catapult him into another major heavyweight fight.

What adjustments did you have to make in training with the date change?

We just had to scale back for a week or two and then start pushing back harder so we can peek right at the right time

How do you feel about the opportunity provided to you by Triller to fight on their platform and in the historic Madison Square Garden?

It’s a great opportunity to get exposure throughout the country and to top that off fighting at Madison Square Garden where all the greats fought. I couldn’t be happier.

You more than held your own versus former world cruiserweight champion Denis Lebedev. Do you feel the experience gained from fighting a world class fighter will work in for your favor versus Hunter?

Yeah. Anytime Fighting experienced guys like Lebedev just makes you better. I’m in great shape and ready for Hunter.

Does it motivate you more in training entering this fight as the underdog?

Yes, for sure. When you’re coming in as the underdog you’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Do you feel physically stronger fighting now at heavyweight versus when you were a cruiserweight?

Yes, I don’t have to cut weight in preparation for the fight so I feel way stronger in all my training session and I can push harder.

Where does your nickname come from?

Coming up in the National ranks I spent most of my time training in Colorado Springs at USA boxing camps and that was the name the boxing coaches and my teammates called me and it just stuck.

How would you describe your style of fighting for those who will be seeing you fight for the first time?

I feel like I’m a smart and crafty boxer I’ll get down and bang if I have to and I make adjustments when needed.

What would an upset to Hunter and opportunity to move forward on the Triller platform mean for your career?

It would be huge and bring the opportunity of some big fights!! Hunter is in the top 5 in the world and beating him would put me right in the mix and open up some big doors.