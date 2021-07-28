By Miguel Maravilla

“The Golden Boy” Oscar De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) 8-time world titles in six weight divisions returns to the ring for the first time since 2008 against MMA legend Vitor Belfort.

Oscar De La Hoya: “These exhibitions that we’re seeing are becoming a circus, I want no part of that. And that’s why this fight is a real, sanctioned fight and not an exhibition. Everybody who knows me, I’ve never been in a boring fight. I go out there and fight. An exhibition isn’t us, Vitor and I have too much at stake. When I see Belfort I can see in his eyes how proud he is of his legacy and I feel the same way too and I respect that.”

“While I respect you brother, (Belfort), I can tell you one thing, we are going to kick the shit out of each other, that’s one thing for sure.”

“This is not a game, I literally said if we’re going to do this, let’s do this for real. Let’s not do a song and dance or these exhibitions that we’re tired of.”

“I’ve been in top challenges all my life, I’ve basically been fighting since I was five years old. I’ve had every challenge in the book and I’ve fought the very best, from Pacquiao to Mayweather to Hopkins to Julio Cesar Chavez. I wanted a different challenge and that’s what Vitor Belfort presents. A challenge that’s going to take my training and my mentality to a whole new level.”

“Prediction: Knockout!”

Vitor Belfort: “When you step in the ring you want the wars. I’m coming into the sport that Oscar has mastered and I’ve learned in training boxing at a different level. My style is to come as a lion and that’s what I’m going to do, no changes now.”

“There’s a lot of mutual respect between the both of us but once the bell rings it’s war. My heart, not my size, will make the difference in this fight. In my mind I can beat any man and that’s how I feel about Oscar. I know he’s left-handed and has a great jab and I have to prepare for that. This is really the Best vs. the Best!”

“I never look at the odds for my fights. I make my own prediction work for me.”

“Prediction: Knockout!”

