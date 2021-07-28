Shot of the Day Boxing legend ‘The Golden Boy’ Oscar De La Hoya and UFC legend Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort met with the Southern California media Tuesday at the kickoff press conference ahead of their highly anticipated battle set presented by Triller Fight Club on September 11. Covid KOs Washington, Coffie gets new foe

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

