The September 18 fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant for the undisputed super middleweight title, which was supposed to be practically a done deal, has apparently fallen apart. Plant told ESPN that he agreed to everything but Team Canelo’s “ridiculous requests” became too much.

Even without Alvarez-Plant, there are still four PPV boxing events scheduled within seven weeks, Pacquiao-Spence (August 21), Paul Woodley (August 29), De La Hoya-Belfort (September 11) and Fury-Wilder (October 9), so fans’ PPV budgets are already stretched thin. If Alvarez-Plant is resurrected on September 18, that would make five PPVs in less than two months.

All five members of the U.S. Men’s Olympic team are still in the medal hunt. No big-name pros or ex-champions competing in Tokyo this year.