Why not? Everyone else is doing it. Former two-time world title challenger Willie Monroe Jr. (24-3, 6 KOs) has thrown his hat in the ring for a potential showdown with four-division champion Canelo Alvarez that would take place in September.

Monroe has won three bouts in a row, and feels that he not only has signed to fight Canelo in the past, but he has as many credentials as some of the names that are being mentioned as possible opponents.

“This is a fight that is four years in the making,” said Monroe.

“What happened was when I fought Gabriel Rosado four years ago, I signed a contract to fight Canelo. I think his people were arrogant in thinking that I would not win that fight. Well, I won that fight, and the fight with Canelo never happened.”

“My manager David McWater and Split-T Management works with everybody, and I am ready, willing and able to fight Canelo. Look at my track record, I am always willing to take on anyone. I stood and fought with Gennady Golovkin; I went to England to fight Billy Joe Saunders; I fought and beat Rosado, Javier Maciel, and Hugo Centeno. I see some of the guys who are in the mix, and I feel that I compare favorably to their resume’s, and would definitely give Canelo a better challenge, so I would love that opportunity.”

Monroe is managed by Split-T Management and is a promotional free agent so bring on Canelo!