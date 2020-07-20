By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech spoke to Peter Maniatis about being close to death in Bangkok, Thailand in 2019 and needed an emergency six-hour operation to repair a valve in his heart to save his life and explains what Australian boxing promoters will have to do to for boxing to recover from the Coronavirus Pandemic. Fenech also mentions that Mike Tyson is serious about boxing exhibition bouts which is inspirational and amazing.

“From October last year, I was in the hospital and nearly died,” said Fenech. “I got home (Sydney Australia) and then visited Mike Tyson in America and came back home and COVID started so we were locked in training at home and last week I fell down the stairs and nearly killed myself again.

“I think everything happens for a reason. It hasn’t been the best six months for me but it hasn’t been the best six months for the world but like I said if we all stick together and do the right thing we will get through this. Boxing will start soon. Boxing in Australia at the moment is strong when you look at the Moloney boys, Liam Paro, Liam Wilson and Brock Jarvis also Jai Opetai. There are so many great fighters. Tim Tszyu and Jeff Horn. We are just on the edge of having a couple of world champions. So as soon as COVID is done I am really looking forward to boxing to start again. I’m sure we will have a few world champions.

“There is only one way to put shows back on. We all sit down together and be prepared to work together and help the boxers. F!ck Jeff Fenech – F!ck everybody else. Let’s just think about helping the boxers. Forget about our egos and everything else. We need to sit together. We need to speak to one of these big companies like DAZN or one of those. Let’s get all these guys and give them a fair shake. Let’s give them a chance. Especially the guys who deserve it and let’s all work together.

“Listen – I am doing a promotion and your fighter can fight or he can’t fight or you doin one. We got to stop all that. It’s been going on for to long in Australian boxing and that’s why we have got nowhere for a long – long time. Let’s all join together and let’s be one chain with no links broken. Let’s work together for one reason. To help Australian boxers. Let’s help these kids reach their goals.

“My Podcast is called “ Standing Eight”. It’s real entertaining stuff. I have had Kyle Sanderlands, John Ibrahim, Peter Sterling, Mark Bouris, Charlie Teo and Abo Henry. I want to talk to Mick Gatto and see what he wants to do. I don’t want to ask these guys stupid questions. If they have made mistakes. We all put our hands up to explain why.

“What Mike Tyson is doing is real. He wants to raise money. He is going to do an exhibition bout. An exhibition is an exhibition. These aren’t two guys going out to kill each other. I want to see what Mike Tyson has got at 53 years of age. Just to watch him train. Look at the millions of people who watched him train. If he goes out and boxes a great exhibition and doesn’t try to get hurt or hurt his opponent. That’s all we want. We don’t want these guys to go out and get beat up and get hurt. We have watched them through there careers go up and down. A roller coaster. Win a fight – lose a fight. I don’t want to see Mike Tyson get hurt again in my life. Or Evander Holyfield or anybody else. What I like to see them is back in the ring showing their skills at this age because it inspires other people in there 40’s, 50’s and 60’s. I think what Mike is doing at the moment is amazing.

“I had my birthday recently and I feel my age plus because I fell down the stairs. It was a nasty fall and hurt my back and my hip. I had a lot of pain but like I said everything happens for a reason. It makes you stronger. I have been having massages so I can go back training as soon as I can.

“I have been very blessed to train Mike Tyson and to train Kerry Packer. I was totally blessed to meet some amazing people. I have had some amazing times.

“If you asked me who is the best pound for pound fighter is today there is nobody close to the little Japanese bantamweight (Naoya) Inoue. He won the world title from a fighter I trained down there in Mexico. No disrespect to Lomachenko who has great skills but that is not a professional style as far as I am concerned. When he fights someone who stands there and trades we will see who the best fighter in the world is. I am sure it will be the little bantamweight from Japan.

“In my first 23 fights – 13 fights were for world titles. Back when I was fighting it was never done. I was the first Olympic boxer from the 1984 Games to win a world title. Remember the Olympic team from 1984. Evander Holyfield, Pernell Whitaker, Meldrick Taylor, Steve McCrory, Mark Breland. I did it in 196 days.

“I am very proud of who I am. I have turned my life around. I have made some mistakes in my life and been in some silly situations. That happens in life and as long as you can correct yourself and be better and know you made a mistake and move on. I am more than happy with everything that has happened in my life.

“That’s why boxing is good (in Australia) because of people like Peter Maniatis and Ben Damon, who when he introduces a fighter we are listening to an expert who has done his homework. We cannot get better men in boxing then Ben Damon. We have some great promoters. Brian Amatruda in Melbourne – Angelo DiCarlo who love the sport. Dean Lonergan who loves the sport. Peter Maniatis who loves the sport and Ben Damon who is as good as any commentator in the world. We are in a great place.”