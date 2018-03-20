Williams-Gallimore IBF eliminator set

Julian “J-Rock” Williams and Nathaniel Gallimore, two young, skilled contenders in the stacked 154-pound division, will clash in a 12-round world title eliminator on Saturday, April 7 live on SHOWTIME from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING main event will see WBA champion Erislandy Lara, the longest reigning world champion at 154-pounds, clash with undefeated IBF champion Jarrett Hurd in a highly anticipated 154-pound world title unification bout. The three-fight telecast also features Caleb Truax making the first defense of his IBF 168-pound title against James DeGale in a rematch of their exciting first bout in December.

Williams and Gallimore will look to put themselves into the mandatory position for the IBF Junior Middleweight World Title currently held by Hurd.