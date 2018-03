Unbeaten cruiserweights Arsen Golulamirian (22-0, 14 KOs) and Ryad Merhy (24-0, 20 KOs) collide this Saturday in Marseille, France for the WBA cruiserweight championship, which is currently vacant. Goulamirian, born in Armenia with French nationality, will try to maintain his immaculate record against Merhy, a native of Côte d’Ivoire of Belgian nationality.