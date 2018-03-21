Golovkin unloads: Canelo is cheating

WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin doesn’t buy Canelo Alvarez’ claim that tainted meat is the reason he tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol.

“Again with Mexican meat? Come on,” Golovkin told reporters at his media day in Big Bear according to ESPN. “I told you, it’s not Mexican meat. This is Canelo. This is his team. This is his promotion. Canelo is cheating. They’re using these drugs, and everybody is just trying to pretend it’s not happening!”

As far as the Nevada Commission goes, GGG stated, “These people are terrorists, they are killing the sport, not just me.”