Wilder-Ortiz is official for March 3

Another blockbuster boxing event will come to Brroklyn’s Barclays Center when unbeaten heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defends his title against unbeaten contender Luis “The Real King Kong” Ortiz on Saturday, March 3 in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Tickets for the show, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and TGB Promotions, start at $50 and go on sale Tuesday, January 16 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or call 800-745-3000. Tickets for the event can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center beginning Wednesday, January 17 at noon.

“We are thrilled to welcome the heavyweight champ back to Barclays Center for his second-consecutive fight after a big first round knockout of Bermane Stiverne in our ring last November,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. “Deontay’s long-awaited bout with Ortiz is sure to be one of 2018’s best matchups.”