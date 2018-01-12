Boxing back at Agua Caliente Casino

Professional live boxing returns to the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage, California on Saturday, February 10 with the 83rd edition of World Fighting Championships (WFC), a card headlined by the all action fighter Andrew Cancio of nearby Blythe, California, along with some of the best local talent in the Southern California desert. The show will also feature local up and coming prospect, Javier Padilla, and the debut of Anthony Reyes (Lee Espinoza’s Prodigy) as well as several amateur bouts before the professional show starts.

Andrew Cancio (17-4, 13 KO’s) will be featured in an eight round Super featherweight bout versus former WBC International Silver Champion, Juan Pablo Sandoval (30-14). Cancio is a very popular boxer in the desert as he has fought seven of his last ten fights in Indio and has victories against former world champions, Hugo Cazares and Rocky Juarez as well as top flight contenders Fernando Carcamo, Jerry Belmontes and Rene Alvarado.

The very popular Padilla (4-0-1, 4 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California will battle Brenna Benton of Costa Mesa, California in a four round featherweight bout. Padilla is a hard-hitting boxer with power in both hands. He is managed and trained by Joel Diaz.

WFC has promoted 82 boxing and MMA shows throughout the United States over the past five years and this will be their third boxing show in California. 2018 will include three shows at Agua Caliente Casino, as well as another one at a new Casino in the Golden State that will be announced soon. Their cards are full of local talent, giving them the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of their hometown fans.

“We are fortunate to have so many great casino partners and we wouldn’t be able to that without the local fighters, trainers and fight fans getting behind our events!” We are coming off our biggest year yet with 19 events in 2017. 2018 is ramping up to be even busier with the majority being boxing,” said WFC President, Matt McGovern.

There will be a total of nine professional fights and six amateur bouts on the card. Other fighters featured, Jacob Lerma, Jonah Flores, Luis Cervantes, Aaron Coley, Danny Andujo, Louis Lopez, and Adan Ochoa. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. First bell is at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the event are priced at $60 (Ringside), $40 (Premium) and $25 (General Admission) in the Mezzanine and Balcony Level and can be acquired by visiting: www.hotwatercasino.com/wfc-boxing.

Weigh-ins will take place Friday, February 9th, 2018 inside Agua Caliente Casino starting at 5:30 PM at “The Lounge”. Weigh-Ins are FREE and open to the public with fans encouraged to attend and support their favorite fighters.