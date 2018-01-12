|Friday, January 12
Showtime (10PM ET/PT)
Claressa Shields vs. Tori Nelson
(WBC/IBF female super middle titles)
|Saturday, January 20
Showtime (9PM ET/6PM PT)
Errol Spence Jr vs. Lamont Peterson
(IBF welterweight title)
|Saturday, January 27
HBO (10:30PM ET/PT)
Jorge Linares vs. Mercito Gesta
(WBA lightweight title)
Lucas Matthysse vs. Tewa Kiram
(WBA regular welterweight title)
|Saturday February 3
ESPN (10:15PM ET/7:15PM PT)
Gilberto Ramirez vs. Habib Ahmed
(WBO super middleweight title)
Jerwin Ancajas vs. Israel Gonzalez
(IBF super flyweight title)
|Saturday February 10
Showtime (10:15 ET/PT)
Sergey Lipinets vs. Mikey Garcia
(IBF jr welterweight title)
Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relikh
(WBA super lightweight title)
|February 16
ESPN (TBA)
Ray Beltran vs. Paulus Moses
(WBO lightweight title)
|Saturday, February 24
HBO (9:30PM ET/PT)
Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan F. Estrada
(WBC super flyweight title)