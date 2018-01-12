1 Derevyanchenko on Spence-Peterson undercard

Unbeaten middleweight contender and IBF #1 challenger Sergey Derevyanchenko (11-0, 9 KOs) will enter the ring for an eight-round bout versus TBA as part of the January 20 Spence-Peterson undercard from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. 2008 Ukrainian Olympian Derevyanchenko now lives and trains in Brooklyn and most recently earned the top spot in the IBF rankings with an impressive 12th round stoppage over Tureano Johnson.

Additional undercard action will see the brother of Lamont Peterson, once-beaten Anthony Peterson (37-1, 24 KOs) facing Luis Florez (23-7, 19 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight matchup plus once-beaten welterweight Ivan Golub (13-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-round fight against Colombia’s Fidel Monterrosa (38-14-1, 30 KOs).

Undercard fights continue with undefeated 2016 Haitian Olympian Richardson Hitchins (3-0, 1 KO) entering the ring for a four-round welterweight fight against Preston Wilson (4-2-1, 3 KOs), Philadelphia’s Dylan Price (4-0, 4 KOs) competing in a four-round super flyweight bout against Nestor Ramos (7-7, 3 KOs) and welterweight prospect Keeshawn Williams (1-0, 1 KO) taking on Denis Okoth (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round matchup.

Rounding out the night is a four-round showdown between unbeaten Desmond Jarmon and Dallas-native Charles Clark plus New Jersey’s Matthew Gonzalez in a six round middleweight fight against Alexander Serna.

The Premier Boxing Champions event is headlined by welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. taking on two-division champion Lamont Peterson live on SHOWTIME. Lightweight world champion Robert Easter squares up against two-division champion Javier Fortuna.