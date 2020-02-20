Photos from Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Fighters stepping into the ring this Saturday, February 22 on the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II undercard previewed their respective showdowns at the final press conference Thursday before they step into the ring at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KOs) vs. Gerald Washington (20-3-1, 13 KOs)
(12 rounds IBF heavyweight title eliminator)
Charles Martin: “I’m a heavyweight and we come to deliver knockouts. That’s all I know how to do. Knockout in four. That’s what’s happening Saturday night.”
Gerald Washington: “We will be cool before the fight and we will be cool after, but we are fighting for a title eliminator and we both want the same thing.”
* * *
Emanuel Navarrete (30-1, 26 KOs) vs. Jeo Santisima (19-2, 16 KOs)
(12 rounds WBO junior featherweight title)
Emanuel Navarrete: “I’m going for another knockout victory and after that I would like to unify. If that doesn’t happen, I’ll probably move up to challenge the champions at featherweight.”
Jeo Santisima: “I’m going to be like Manny Pacquiao and win a world title in my first fight in the U.S.”
* * *
Sebastian Fundora (13-0-1, 9 KOs) vs. Daniel Lewis (6-0, 4 KOs)
(10 rounds super welterweight)
Sebastian Fundora: “I’m coming for the knockout…I’m going to bring the fight to him.”
Daniel Lewis: “We’re just ready to fight.”
washington by KO, martin has seemed to lose his skills or boxing mentality when when he won part of the crown
Martin gave Adam Kowanacki a good fight Washington looked against Hellenius I’m thinking with Martin close decision should be competitive.
Washington needs to take control of the fight from the get-go. Fight like the bigger man. Martin tends to get sloppy and has a harder time fighting going backwards than being any form of an aggressor. Washington needs to cut the ring off and keep Martin more flat-footed. Washington by decision with a few knockdowns.
Out on a limb here I think Martin gets a late stoppage I think the southpaw style is going to give Washington trouble that lead left hand is going to hit the target almost at will and it will break down Washington by the time he makes the adjustment if he can it will be too late.
Close fight early but by the 5th Martin will take over and stop Washington late.
The main under-card fighter of note is Emanuel Navarrete This is Boxing busiest champion. Look at his 2019 resume. A true throwback fighter.