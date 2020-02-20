Photos from Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Fighters stepping into the ring this Saturday, February 22 on the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II undercard previewed their respective showdowns at the final press conference Thursday before they step into the ring at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Charles Martin (27-2-1, 24 KOs) vs. Gerald Washington (20-3-1, 13 KOs)

(12 rounds IBF heavyweight title eliminator)



Charles Martin: “I’m a heavyweight and we come to deliver knockouts. That’s all I know how to do. Knockout in four. That’s what’s happening Saturday night.”

Gerald Washington: “We will be cool before the fight and we will be cool after, but we are fighting for a title eliminator and we both want the same thing.”

* * *

Emanuel Navarrete (30-1, 26 KOs) vs. Jeo Santisima (19-2, 16 KOs)

(12 rounds WBO junior featherweight title)



Emanuel Navarrete: “I’m going for another knockout victory and after that I would like to unify. If that doesn’t happen, I’ll probably move up to challenge the champions at featherweight.”

Jeo Santisima: “I’m going to be like Manny Pacquiao and win a world title in my first fight in the U.S.”

* * *

Sebastian Fundora (13-0-1, 9 KOs) vs. Daniel Lewis (6-0, 4 KOs)

(10 rounds super welterweight)



Sebastian Fundora: “I’m coming for the knockout…I’m going to bring the fight to him.”

Daniel Lewis: “We’re just ready to fight.”