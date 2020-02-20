The purse bid for an WBO light heavyweight elimination contest between Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Eleider Alvarez took place Thursday in the lobby of the MGM Grand Resort in Las Vegas. Top Rank was the only bidder, securing the rights to promote the fight for $350,000 USD. The split will be 50-50. Tentative date is May 30th in New York.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Dag, wish I knew about this bid. I could have promoted my own Boxing show 🙂
Haha I was gonna say that too…
It does seem like a rather low amount for this fight, but I’m pretty sure TR knew no one else would make a bid. I would be surprised if Zurdo takes the fight, but if he doesn’t he loses his #1 ranking I believe.
I think Eleider Alvarez would give Zurdo problems, but if Zurdo takes the fight, good for him.
This will be a good fight