February 20, 2020
Boxing News

Top Rank wins Ramirez-Alvarez purse bid

The purse bid for an WBO light heavyweight elimination contest between Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Eleider Alvarez took place Thursday in the lobby of the MGM Grand Resort in Las Vegas. Top Rank was the only bidder, securing the rights to promote the fight for $350,000 USD. The split will be 50-50. Tentative date is May 30th in New York.

  • It does seem like a rather low amount for this fight, but I’m pretty sure TR knew no one else would make a bid. I would be surprised if Zurdo takes the fight, but if he doesn’t he loses his #1 ranking I believe.

