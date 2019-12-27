WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and unbeaten former champion Tyson Fury comment on their February 22 PPV rematch in Las Vegas that was officially announced today.
Deontay Wilder: “I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening. I want to give the fans what they want to see. I’ve been doing it with my last three outings – Fury, Breazeale and Ortiz. They’ve been spectacular events – from my ring walks where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy. Then I give them what they all come for – the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing. I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again. It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.”
Tyson Fury: “There’s no more ducking and diving. The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years. This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait!”
Both have learned how to sell fights, but the real question is: who will make the adjustments needed to win the fight?
Yep, well said on your point. We can all agree Fury has no power to knock Wilder out, but he can out box him. However, Wilder has the power to equalize his deficits in this rematch. Pretty sad Fury as a “big man” lacks the mechanics and natural ability to have that massive power bigger men harness and embrace. If Fury had that kind of power, he would rule the division for years being a slick boxer and knockout artist.
I agree. Fury completely controlled and dominated Wilder at will until the knock down. Interestingly, Fury still won the rest of the round.
I really liked the first fight – both gave it their all and both showed their own brilliance: Fury by out-boxing Wilder seemingly effortlessly and Wilder knocking Fury down in the later rounds.
From my perspective, Fury was a bit out of shape in the first fight. If he can show up in better shape, it will be an even better fight this time.
I don’t think that Fury has no power – he does – but just not as much as Wilder. That said, I think that a flush punch by Fury can take Wilder out.
Wilder did all he could and he looked bad against Fury, except for that 1 punch.
I think what we can all agree on is that it will be another interesting fight to watch!