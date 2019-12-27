WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and unbeaten former champion Tyson Fury comment on their February 22 PPV rematch in Las Vegas that was officially announced today.

Deontay Wilder: “I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening. I want to give the fans what they want to see. I’ve been doing it with my last three outings – Fury, Breazeale and Ortiz. They’ve been spectacular events – from my ring walks where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy. Then I give them what they all come for – the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing. I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again. It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.”

Tyson Fury: “There’s no more ducking and diving. The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years. This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait!”